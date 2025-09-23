Police chief releases statement following death of man tased by officer

The man who was tased by a Springfield police officer has died. Patrick Foley died on Friday, the Foley Family said in a statement.

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Division of Police Chief has released a statement regarding the death of a man who was tased by an officer last week.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Patrick Foley died at Miami Valley Hospital on Sept. 19.

“The Springfield Police Division extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Foley. We know this loss is deeply felt, and our thoughts are with all who are grieving during this difficult time. We also recognize that this is an incredibly challenging situation for the Officers involved. As the investigative process continues, we ask for patience and understanding from the community. It is essential that we allow space for healing while also ensuring a fair, impartial and thorough review guided by the facts.” — Chief Allison Elliott said

Foley was hospitalized after being tased by an officer and falling to the ground along S. Isabella Street after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.

A spokesperson with the city said the incident began when officers tried to stop a truck for speeding. The driver, identified as Foley, kept going.

Body camera footage shows Foley hopping over a fence and running down an alley. It then shows the officer using his taser.

Foley fell face-first to the gravel path, and his face started bleeding profusely.

News Center 7 blurred most of the body camera footage due to the graphic content.

One officer is heard asking about getting gauze for Foley’s face.

The body camera video shows officers using a towel to clean Foley’s face as they call for a medic.

Officers loaded Foley into a police transport van and took him to Springfield Regional Hospital.

A medical helicopter then took Foley to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed Springfield Police asked them to investigate “an officer-involved critical incident.” That investigation is ongoing, and a BCI spokesperson confirmed they don’t identify uncharged suspects.

Patrick Foley Source: Foley Family

