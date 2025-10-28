Police continue to investigate double murder suicide spanning 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY — This morning, investigators across three counties are piecing together what led up to a double murder suicide.

One person was found dead in Greene County, while another was found in Miami County, with the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a Sugarcreek Township woman called 911 and said she heard loud bnging.

She told dispatchers she saw a man with a gun next door.

That man was identified as Jacob Pritchard, according to West Milton Police.

Officers said Pritchard killed Jaime Gustitis in her Sugarcreek condo, and that they knew each other through their work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Police say that Pritchard also killed his wife, Jaymee Pritchard, but haven’t said where or how she was killed.

Officers say that at 4 a.m. on Saturday, video shows Pritchard pull into the parking lot of the West Milton Municipal building, open the trunk of his car, and then shoot himself.

The couple lived in Huber Heights, and News Center 7 talked to someone who lived next door.

“It’s just shocking. It’s not every day you wake up and find out your neighbor that you’re friendly with,” Jessica Hendricks, of Huber Heights, said. “He’s a murderer.”

Investigators are still searching for a motive and where and how Jaymee Pritchard died.

