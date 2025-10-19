Police cruiser hit while blocking fallen tree on Montgomery County roadway

By WHIO Staff

CLAY TOWNSHIP — A driver crashed into a Clay Township police officer’s cruiser early Sunday morning, Clay Township Police Chief David Birk confirmed.

The crash happened in the 9000 block of Number 9 Road around 6:30 a.m.

Birk said an officer had responded to reports of a fallen tree at the time of the crash.

The officer had their overhead lights activated and was blocking the road.

An oncoming driver crashed into the cruiser head-on, Birk said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by medics, Birk added.

The other driver involved also sustained minor injuries.

Both vehicles were undriveable as a result of the crash, Birk said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into this crash.

