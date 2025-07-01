2 police cruisers involved in crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Two officers were invovled in a crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday.

Around 12:15 p.m., a Dayton police officer was responding with lights and sirens to reports of a robbery when they approached the intersection of Siebenthaler and Catalpa.

The officer applied their brakes but slid on the wet road and crashed into the other driver, who had been stopped at the intersection, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

The cruiser then hit a pole.

The officer was not hurt, and the driver and passenger had minor injuries.

A second cruiser was also responding to the same call with lights and sirens and started to slide as they saw the initial crash.

The officer was able to take the cruiser off the road into a field where it hit a downed telephone pole.

