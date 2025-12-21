Police cruiser struck during traffic stop on I-75 NB in Miamisburg

Police cruiser struck during traffic stop on I-75 NB in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A police cruiser was struck during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, a Miamisburg Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on the I-75 northbound on ramp from State Route 725, according to a spokesperson for the City of Miamisburg.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the traffic stop, one of the officers’ cruisers was struck by a passing vehicle.

None of the officers or the occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

There was “very minor damage” to the cruiser, according to the spokesperson.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group