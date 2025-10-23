Police deploy GPS tracker on stolen truck during chase, trace it back to near UD’s campus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A stolen truck is back with its owner after being involved in a chase that ended near the University of Dayton early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the owner of the truck. Hear from him and see dash camera video of part of the chase tonight on New Center 7 at 5:00.

Lee McCarroll woke up after 2 a.m. on Thursday to three people breaking into his truck and taking off.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They went from here to down Brandt Pike, got on (State) Route 4, and then went down (Interstate) 75 and then went to Cincinnati,” he said.

McCarroll was able to track the general area they were in from an app on his phone.

State troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the truck on I-75. When they tried pulling it over, the thieves took off.

While on I-75, a Franklin Police officer joined the chase. That officer was able to get close enough to shoot a GPS tracker onto the truck.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group