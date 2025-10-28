Police, deputies respond to reported fight on local college campus

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Police and deputies responded to reports of a fight on a local college campus in Greene County early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, crews were dispatched to the area of Allen Commons on Wilberforce University’s Campus on reports of a fight, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wilberforce campus police responded, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

