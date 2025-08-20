Police: Drug house shut down; 2 arrested

Richmond Drug Bust
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND, Indiana — The Richmond Police SAFE Team executed a search warrant at 1015 North C Street on Tuesday, uncovering a significant drug operation.

Officers seized over 250 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and stacks of cash and silver bars.

Chief Kyle Weatherly stated, “This is what happens when you bring drugs into Richmond. Your house becomes our crime scene, and your business gets shut down.”

The operation was led by Sergeant Tyler Hobbs and Detective Connor Bray, who were instrumental in executing the search warrant.

Two individuals, Seneca Grier, 38, and Crystal Ray, 43, both from Richmond, were taken into custody. Grier faces charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Ray is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Richmond Police Department praised the SAFE Team’s efforts, highlighting their commitment, skill, and determination in making Richmond safer.

The successful operation by the Richmond Police SAFE Team underscores their dedication to combating drug-related crime in the community.

