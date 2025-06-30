Police find almost 700 grams of drugs, a firearm, cash during search warrant on Ohio home

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police found almost 700 grams of drugs, a firearm, and a substantial amount of cash during a search warrant of an Ohio home.

On Friday, June 27, the Elyria Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 41000 block of Oberlin-Elyria Road in Carlisle Township, according to a release from the department.

The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity.

During the investigation, officers seized approximately 693.4 grams of various drugs, including:

2.3 ounces (or 62.9 grams) of crack cocaine

21.9 ounces (620.9 grams) of marijuana

6.6 grams of methamphetamine (in pill form)

3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Officers also found a loaded Tauraus semi-automatic handgun and a substantial amount of cash.

33-year-old Deandre Epps was taken into custody and booked into the Loraine County Jail.

“This investigation highlights the commitment of the Elyria Police Department and our local partners to removing dangerous narcotics and illegally possessed weapons from our community,” Elyria Police Chief James Welsh said.

Several charges have been filed against Epps including:

Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) - F1

Trafficking in Drugs with Juvenile Specification (Marijuana) - F3

Possession of Cocaine - F1

Possession of Marijuana - F5

Possession of Methamphetamine - F3

Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms - F5

Having Weapons While Under Disability - F3

Possessing Criminal Tools - F5

Endangering Children (2 counts) - M1

Epps remains in the Loraine County Jail with no bond pending his arraignment.

Deandre Epps (Lorain County Jail)

