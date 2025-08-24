At least 1 dead after semi truck flips onto side, closes parts of busy highway in Dayton

Interstate 75 at SR-4 (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE:

At least one person is dead after a semi truck flipped onto its side and landed on State Route 4 in Dayton Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they are responding to the scene.

INITIAL REPORT:

A semi truck flipped onto its side and landed on State Route 4 in Dayton, Sunday morning, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The crash was reported in the area of Interstate 75 and State Route 4 around 9:30 a.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

State Route 4 northbound from Interstate 75 South is currently shut down.

The far right lane on Interstate 75 North is also closed, according to the department.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route at this time.

Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating this “serious one vehicle crash.”

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

