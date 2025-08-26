Police ID 51-year-old woman killed after being hit by car

Person killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Police have released additional information after a 51-year-old woman died after being hit by a car.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 21 Camden police were dispatched to the area of State Route 725 and U.S. Route 127 on reports of a crash.

A 65-year-old woman was driving a 2023 Toyota SUV southbound on US-127.

While proceeding through a green light at the intersection of US-127 and SR-725, the driver hit 51-year-old Christina J. Scarberry of Camden.

Scarberry died at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and information from the SUV’s black box is expected this week.

