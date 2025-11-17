Police identify man arrested after SWAT standoff in Miamisburg neighborhood

Matthew Jennings (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — Police have released the identity of the man who was arrested after a SWAT standoff in a Miamisburg neighborhood Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to the 1800 block of Tranquil Drive around 8 p.m. after a domestic violence incident escalated.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man reportedly made threats to his wife, during which he talked about self-harm and harming law enforcement officers.

Police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Shortly after SWAT arrived on the scene, the man was taken into custody.

Miamisburg Police Chief Mike Brem confirmed that 45-year-old Matthew Jennings was taken into custody and booked into Montgomery County Jail on Saturday night.

Jennings is being held on Domestic Violence and Aggravated Menacing charges, according to jail records.

His bond is set at $25,000 for both charges.

Jennings is scheduled to be in court on Monday morning.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!