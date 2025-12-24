Police investigate crash near area construction business

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a crash that happened on Wednesday morning in Champaign County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Metz and Bump Roads, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio State women’s basketball head coach learns punishment in OVI case
- Shots fired during hours-long standoff; Suspect, officer injured
- Man wanted on warrant found hiding in attic in Darke County house
The crash happened near the Carroll Construction Group.
There are currently unknown injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group