Police investigate crash near Greene County intersection

GREENE COUNTY — Police are investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning in Greene County.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 725 and U.S 42, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

There are currently unknown injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group