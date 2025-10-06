Police investigate possible murder, suicide of 2 Ohio teens

Police lights
By WHIO Staff

AKRON — Police are investigating the possible murder/suicide of an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both were found at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the area of South Hawkins Avenue and Peckham Street in Akron, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers were responding to a shots-fired call when they found both victims.

They died at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

The identities of the two have not yet been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!