Police investigate reported shooting near busy intersection in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police responded to a reported shooting near a busy intersection in Dayton late Saturday night.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of N Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue around 10:55 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Additional details on what happened here were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

