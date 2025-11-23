Police investigate reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported in the 5000 block of Hoover Avenue, at the Summit Square Apartments, around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

