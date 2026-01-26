‘My son just shot me;’ Woman injured in shooting at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning at a local apartment complex.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Township around 1:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman can be heard saying, “My son just shot me.”

The dispatcher can be heard asking the woman where she was shot, and she said, “In my leg and my back.”

She also told the dispatcher that her son had shot her cat.

The woman told the dispatcher that her son had shot her three to four times.

When deputies got to the scene, they “confronted and secured” a man at the front door of the residence. A release from the sheriff’s office stated that there was a handgun lying next to him on the floor.

The victim was found in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, but she was conscious and talking.

She was transported to a local hospital and is in “serious but stable condition.”

Detectives interviewed the man and later booked him into the Montgomery County Jail for felonious assault.

The shooting remains under investigation.

