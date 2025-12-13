Police investigate shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shots fired Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatcher.

The Dayton Police Department is on scene in the 3000 block of Idylwild Boulevard.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

