Police investigate shots fired near local park

DAYTON — The Dayton police are investigating a shots-fired call in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday morning.
The call came out at 3:22 a.m. near the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
