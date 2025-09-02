Police investigating after car reportedly hits house in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash in a Dayton neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Pence Place and Woodbine Avenue before 5:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a large hole in the house and a motorcycle on the ground.

Several Dayton police officers and fire crews are on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

