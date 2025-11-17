Police investigating after firefighters find body while battling outdoor fire

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after firefighters found a body while battling an outdoor fire over the weekend.

Cincinnati fire crews responded to reports of a fire behind a detached garage in the 200 block of Senator Place at 7:49 p.m. Sunday, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Upon arrival, crews found a small brush fire behind the garage.

While they were working to extinguish the flames, firefighters discovered a body nearby that had received significant burns, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Both the Cincinnati Fire Department’s Fire Investigative Unit and the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

The investigation is being led by the Cincinnati Police Department, WCPO-9 TV reported.

