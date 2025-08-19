Police investigating after man walks into hospital with a gunshot wound

Miami Valley Hospital Photos by WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on reports of someone walking in with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot in the 2300 block of West Third Street, according to a Dayton Police lieutenant.

Details on the man’s current condition are not available at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!