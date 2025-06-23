Police investigating after multi-county pursuit ends in Montgomery County

Police lights
Police investigating after multi-county pursuit ends in Montgomery County FILE PHOTO. (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — Police are investigating after a multi-county pursuit ended in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers with the Franklin Police Department began pursuing a vehicle on I-75.

The pursuit ended in Harrison Township, according to a Franklin Police Dispatcher.

The vehicle was found unoccupied, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue following this developing story.

