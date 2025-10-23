Police investigating after multi-county pursuit ends near UD’s campus

Police investigation on Woodland Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Officers are investigating after a multi-county pursuit ended near the University of Dayton campus early Thursday.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were pursuing a stolen vehicle in West Chester around 4 a.m.

The chase continued on Interstate 75 through Butler, Warren, and Montgomery Counties, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Several officers are investigating on Woodland Avenue. Our news crew saw officers and troopers searching inside Woodland Cemetery.

News Center 7 is working to learn where the vehicle was originally stolen and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

