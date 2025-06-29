Police investigating after person reportedly hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Crews were originally dispatched to the 3700 block of Cornell Woods Drive on reports of people fighting around 1:46 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Just before 2 a.m., a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle, according to the sergeant.
It is unclear if the person who was hit was related to the original call.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.
