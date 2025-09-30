Police investigating after person reportedly walks into local hospital with gunshot wound

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person reportedly walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 4 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton after a person reportedly walked in with a possible gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

It is unclear at this time if the person was actually shot.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information.

We will continue following this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!