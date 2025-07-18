Police investigating after person shot inside car in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a male was shot inside a car in Dayton.
Dayton officers were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Fairview around 9 p.m.
A male was shot inside a car, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
