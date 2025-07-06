Police investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Around 1:51 a.m., a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed.

Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Dayton police are investigating the shooting in the 0 block of Marathon Ave, according to the sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

