Police investigating after receiving reports of male shot in Dayton

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico are investigating a shooting at the University of New Mexico campus. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers are investigating after receiving reports of a male shot in Dayton Wednesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported on Lombard Avenue at approximately 6:36 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said initial reports indicate that the male might have been shot in the stomach and neck.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!