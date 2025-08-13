Police investigating after receiving reports of male shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating after receiving reports of a male shot in Dayton Wednesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported on Lombard Avenue at approximately 6:36 p.m.

The supervisor said initial reports indicate that the male might have been shot in the stomach and neck.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.

