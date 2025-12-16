Police investigating after reported shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Riverside early Tuesday morning.
Around 1:06 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 690 block of Wynwood Court on reports of a shooting, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and will update this story.
