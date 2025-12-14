Police investigating after reported shooting in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Around 5:02 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Olive Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicates that the victim was standing on the caller’s back porch.

“Somebody shot somebody out here on my back porch; they just woke me up,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

The caller told the dispatcher that the man was on their back porch, yelling that he had been shot.

“He said he’s been shot,” the caller told dispatchers.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

