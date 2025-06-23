Police investigating after reported stabbing in Dayton

Police lights
Police investigating after reported stabbing in Dayton FILE PHOTO. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Sheridan Ave on reports of a stabbing, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!