Police investigating after reported stabbing in Dayton

Police investigating after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Sheridan Ave on reports of a stabbing, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group