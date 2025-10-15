Police investigating after suspect reportedly throws Molotov cocktail, shoots into Ohio home

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — A person is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into an Ohio home early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened in the 200 block of Graham Street in Toledo around 5:15 a.m., according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

An occupant told authorities that he woke up to someone opening his bedroom window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside.

WTOL-11 reports that the device didn’t ignite.

TRENDING STORIES:

The unknown suspect then allegedly started shooting into the victim’s bedroom, according to a Toledo police report obtained by WTOL-11.

No one was injured in this incident, and no arrests have been made.

This incident remains under investigation by the Toledo Police Department.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!