Police investigating after vehicle crashes in cornfield in Miami County

By WHIO Staff

TROY — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed in a corn field in Miami County early Monday morning.

Around 6:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to Kings Chapel Drive in Troy on reports of a crash, according to a Miami County police and fire dispatcher.

The vehicle reportedly ended up in a cornfield.

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

