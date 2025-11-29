Police investigating after vehicle reportedly crashes into building

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Trotwood early Saturday morning.

Around 1:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 9000 block of Springmeadow Drive on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The sergeant confirmed that the structure was not damaged, but the bumper of the vehicle was damaged.

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

