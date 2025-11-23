Police investigating crash involving semi in Greene County

XENIA — Police are investigating a crash involving a semi in Greene County early Sunday morning.

Around 3:09 a.m. Xenia police officers were dispatched to a crash on U.S. Route 35 westbound near State Route 380, according to a Greene County dispatcher.

The crash involved a semi, according to the dispatcher.

Injuries have not been reported at this time.

Drivers could experience lane closures on US-35 beyond US 68 while crews continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

