Police investigating crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Police are investigating a crash in West Carrollton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to E Dixie Drive at the Interstate 75 Northbound ramp on reports of a crash, according to a Centerville Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group