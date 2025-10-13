Police investigating hit-and-run crash after vehicle crashes into Skyline Chili location

Police investigating hit-and-run crash after vehicle crashes into Skyline Chili location (Spencer Neuman/Staff)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a vehicle crashed into a Skyline Chili restaraunt in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 12:11 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Skyline Chili located at 1153 Brown Street on reports of a hit-and-run crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Photos from the scene show police tape blocking off the front of the building, as well as a large hole through one of the windows.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

