Police investigating hit-and-run crash that damaged fire hydrant, light post in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged a fire hydrant and a light post in Butler Township last week.
The Butler Township Police Department shared on social media that they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Maxton Road on Thursday.
The crash caused damage to a fire hydrant and a light post, according to the post.
A photo shows a fire hydrant completely knocked off its base, and damage to the base of the light post.
If you were involved or saw the crash, contact dispatch at 937-233-2080.
