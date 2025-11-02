Police investigating hit-and-run crash that damaged fire hydrant, light post in Butler Township

Police investigating hit-and-run crash that damaged fire hydrant, light post in Butler Township (Butler Township Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged a fire hydrant and a light post in Butler Township last week.

The Butler Township Police Department shared on social media that they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Maxton Road on Thursday.

The crash caused damage to a fire hydrant and a light post, according to the post.

A photo shows a fire hydrant completely knocked off its base, and damage to the base of the light post.

If you were involved or saw the crash, contact dispatch at 937-233-2080.

