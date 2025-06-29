UPDATE: Mayor says ‘no active shooter’ at Huber Heights fireworks show; officers investigating

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 11:15 p.m.

Officers are investigating an incident that happened at a local fireworks show on Saturday night.

Several officers and firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to Thomas Cloud Park at the 4700 block of Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, according to dispatchers.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said in a social media post on Saturday night that “someone yelled shooter and that spread like wildfire and caused panic.”

The city hosted the Star-Spangled Heights event on Saturday.

Their website said a fireworks display was scheduled to start around 10 p.m.

Mayor Jeff Gore posted this full statement on Facebook.

“I have been communicating with the Chief of Police this evening from Cloud Park myself, and there was no active shooter or any shots fired from a weapon. Someone yelled shooter and that spread like wildfire and caused panic, and people started heading for the exits, but again ... no active shooter and no shots fired.”

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers were investigating an incident.

No other information was currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted Huber Heights Police on what happened and whether anyone was hurt.

We will update this developing story.

