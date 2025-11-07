Police investigating reported crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating a reported crash in Miamisburg early Friday morning.
Around 6:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 120 block of Byers Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.
