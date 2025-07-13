Police investigating reported dog bite in Dayton

DAYTON — Police were called after a dog reportedly bit a person in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident was reported in the 600 block of Blaine Street just after 2 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officers locate body believed to be missing 8-year-old boy; Person of interest in custody
- Passenger hid nearly $3 million in drugs inside luggage at airport, police say
- Former children’s hospital chaplain detained by ICE in Ohio
Emergency scanner traffic indicates medics also responded to the scene.
The supervisor couldn’t share additional information.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group