Police investigating reported mail theft in local neighborhood

open mail box with a pile of letters and newspapers Stock photo of a mailbox. (Saklakova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police in Butler Township are looking into reports of mail theft.

“We’ve been notified of theft of mail from mailboxes that occurred overnight,” police wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

The thefts were reported in the area of Little York Road between Frederick Pike and Meeker Road, as well as the Aullwood Road plat.

“If you are a victim of mail theft from last night or if you have any video that may assist us in this investigation, please contact our dispatch center at 937-233-2080 to file a report,” police said.

