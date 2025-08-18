Police investigating reported motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating a reported motorcycle crash in Huber Heights on Monday evening, a Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened in the area of State Route 4 and State Route 235 around 5:30 p.m.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more details.

We will continue to follow this story.

