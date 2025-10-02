Large police presence on busy road after reported motorcycle crash

Harshman Road crash Dayton (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A busy street in Dayton is blocked after a reported motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see both Dayton police and MetroParks police on scene.

A large portion of the road is currently blocked.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!