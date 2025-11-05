Police investigating reported shooting in Darke County

By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Darke County on Tuesday night.

Greenville police said in a social media post that the shooting was reported in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue.

“The scene is secure and there is no active threat to the community,” the post said.

The scene has since cleared and the area has reopened.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

