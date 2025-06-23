Police investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Lakebend Drive reported shooting (Courtesy of Jess Slagle)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Lakebend Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Photos and video from the scene from an iWitness 7 viewer show several Dayton police cruisers and fire personnel on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

