Police investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Lakebend Drive around 11:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rescue crews recover body of man who disappeared while swimming in Madison Lakes
- ‘An amazing weekend;’ Thousands attend Dayton Air Show despite scorching temperatures
- Area woman dead after crash on busy interstate
Photos and video from the scene from an iWitness 7 viewer show several Dayton police cruisers and fire personnel on scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group