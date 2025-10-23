Bystander hit by gunfire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday night, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Jamie Luckoski.
The shooting was reported along Gordon Avenue before 9 p.m.
Luckoski said two groups of people were shooting at each other and a bystander was caught in the crossfire.
The victim was hit in the leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody at this time, according to Luckoski.
