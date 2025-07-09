Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of N Main Street and Ernst Avenue at approximately 11:25 p.m.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Initial reports indicate that several Dayton police officers are in the area at this time.
