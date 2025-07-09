Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

File photo of police lights (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of N Main Street and Ernst Avenue at approximately 11:25 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Initial reports indicate that several Dayton police officers are in the area at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

